Apple halts product sales in Russia

News

by: Chris Mills Rodrigo,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

(The Hill) – Apple is halting the sales of all products in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a company spokesperson told The Hill Tuesday.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” they said in a statement. 

“We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion,” the spokesperson added. 

In addition to suspending product sales, Apple has stopped exports into its sales channel in Russia.

Access to Apple Pay and other services has been limited inside of the country.

The company has disabled traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens,” per the company spokesperson.

The Apple App Store has also blocked downloads of Russian state media sources RT News and Sputnik outside of Russia.

Several private companies have similarly restricted access to services in Russia since the conflict began in earnest last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
Ukraine Crisis continuing coverage

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

Associated Bank Market Outlooks and Thought Leaders

More The Opening Bell