WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at GOP investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol he will only testify before a Congressional committee in public.
by: AP
Posted:
Updated:
by: AP
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at GOP investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the U.S. Capitol he will only testify before a Congressional committee in public.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Continuing Coverage
Russia-Ukraine War
Israel at War