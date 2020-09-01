An organization puts its best paw forward to prevent veteran suicides

JACKSONVILLE (WLNS) – A nonprofit organization is rescuing and training shelter dogs for veterans suffering from trauma or brain injury.



Since 2011, K9s For Warriors’ mission has been to end veteran suicide by providing service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, and/or Military Sexual Trauma.



“Doc has taught me what unconditional love is,” says David a graduate of the program. “He has allowed me to break free of the mental combat zone I have been stuck in with my PTSD.”



According to the organization, the program has a 99% success rate which is one of the highest suicide prevention rates in any organization fighting to mitigate suicidal ideations.



“One of my best friends graduated from this program. After noticing the change in my battle buddy’s emotional and physical state of mind, I immediately wanted to be part of it,” said Mario. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life and is definitely life-changing. The training is top notch, instructors are passionate and squared away, the facility is immaculate and most importantly, you’re going to leave with a new best friend that will not judge you and provide you with love and comfort.”



Many of the men and women who have completed the K9 For Warriors program have reunited with their families, gone back to school, and have significantly reduced their medications.



“Before Bobbi, I had persistent suicidal thoughts. Because I was an addict, I secretly hoped it would just finish me off,” said Becca a K9 For Warriors graduate from August 2018. “Now, through Bobbi, I have found myself again and have celebrated 2 years of sobriety. I look forward to a long and happy life with Bobbi by my side.”



As of August 2020, the organization has rescued 1,225 dogs and 638 warriors.

