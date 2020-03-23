Listen Now
American Red Cross seeks public’s help for blood donations

by: Nexstar Media Wire

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) - The American Red Cross is asking for healthy donors to give blood or platelets to make sure supply doesn’t run low during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus closures, many annual blood drives canceled their events.

The cold and flu season has also taken a toll on the number of donations, but the American Red Cross says it’s keeping the doors open at its donation centers.

The American Red Cross says there’s no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood.

If you’d like to donate, you can go to the American Red Cross website and register or you can walk into any of their offices.

