At the request of the Maywood Police Department, The Illinois Amber Alert Notification System has been activated. The Maywood Police have confirmed a child abduction that occurred at 1701 South 1st Avenue, Maywood. Kyaira Montgomery is a Black Female, 3 years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a DCFS visitation with the suspect Shaina K. Davis, Black Female 31, 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds. Shaina was last seen wearing a black and white dress. Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection. DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced by the suspect into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female. last seen heading Northbound from 1st Avenue, Maywood at 9:53 a.m. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1. This concludes the Amber Alert issued by The Illinois State Police.

Vehicle Information:

License plate: CQ69619

Suspect Shaina Davis:

Call 911 or Maywood Police Department 708-450-4471