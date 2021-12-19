Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old abducted from Dolton

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued the following:
At the request of Dolton Police Department, the Illinois State Amber Alert Notification System has been activated. Carleigh B Mackey was abducted from the Food For Less gas station at 1008 Sibley Boulevard in Dolton Illinois at 8:19pm this evening. Carleigh is a black 1 year old female. She is wearing a leopard print leotard and pink and white pajamas. Carleigh was in the backseat when an unidentified black male suspect was observed driving off in the vehicle, a white 2015 BMW utility with Illinois license C R 3 0 3 1 8. Anyone with information should call 9 1 1.
Carleigh Mackey
Missing Since: Dec 19, 2021
Missing From: Dolton, IL
Age Now: 1 year
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Description: Last seen wearing leopard print leotard, pink and white pajamas
Vehicle Information
Make: BMW
Model: Utility
Year: 2015
Color: White
License plate: CR30318
License state: IL