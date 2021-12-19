Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old abducted from Dolton

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued the following:

At the request of Dolton Police Department, the Illinois State Amber Alert Notification System has been activated. Carleigh B Mackey was abducted from the Food For Less gas station at 1008 Sibley Boulevard in Dolton Illinois at 8:19pm this evening. Carleigh is a black 1 year old female. She is wearing a leopard print leotard and pink and white pajamas. Carleigh was in the backseat when an unidentified black male suspect was observed driving off in the vehicle, a white 2015 BMW utility with Illinois license C R 3 0 3 1 8. Anyone with information should call 9 1 1.

Carleigh Mackey

Missing Since: Dec 19, 2021

Missing From: Dolton, IL

Age Now: 1 year

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Description: Last seen wearing leopard print leotard, pink and white pajamas

Vehicle Information

Make: BMW

Model: Utility

Year: 2015

Color: White

License plate: CR30318

License state: IL