AmazonSmile shoppers donate $10 million to St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon says it has awarded $10 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis through its AmazonSmile program.

Amazon donates 0.5% of the item purchase price to shoppers’ charity of choice when they shop at smile.amazon.com. Millions of shoppers have choses St. Jude.

St. Jude is the first charity to reach the $10 million mark through the charity, Amazon said.

“We are beyond grateful for the generous spirit of Amazon, which has made possible these innovative programs that make it simple to support charities including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

