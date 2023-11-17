BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

This e-commerce giant is known for incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Though Black Friday (Nov. 24) isn’t officially here yet, Amazon has decided to kick things off today with discounts on everything from TVs to vacuums to toys. Products are selling fast, so grab these Amazon Black Friday deals while you can.

At BestReviews, we’ve tested and reviewed thousands of products and covered previous Amazon sales to bring you the very best deals. Below, you’ll find some of our favorites, like the Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series HD Smart TV and the Bose Headphones 700, that are discounted now.

Best Amazon device deals

28% OFF

This 40-inch TV is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms and basements and offers several audio- and video-enhancing features such as HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio for an immersive experience and superior picture quality. You can access the best streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu and search for titles with the Alexa voice remote.

50% OFF

Stream whatever you want on any TV using the all-new Amazon Fire Stick with advanced 4K streaming that elevates your viewing experience. With Wi-Fi 6 support, streaming will be smooth even when every person in your house has devices connected to your router.

Best Amazon electronics deals

32% OFF

If you want headphones with outstanding audio quality and noise-canceling, you won’t be disappointed with these Bose wireless headphones. They have 11 noise-canceling levels, crisp bass and a lightweight band for comfort. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge, and you can access voice assistants hands-free.

50% OFF

Whether you’re at home, work or on vacation, know your home is safe using this video doorbell. It connects to a smartphone and features motion alerts, infrared for clear night video and two-way audio.

Best Amazon kitchenware deals

17% OFF

Microwave ovens are excellent for reheating food, and the best thing about this one is its inverter technology, which effectively and evenly cooks food. It has a turbo defrost mode and a sensor reheat feature, and the compact design makes it ideal for those with limited countertop space.

50% OFF

This compact single-serve coffee maker is excellent for brewing delicious coffee in under a minute in 6-, 8 or 10-ounce cups. It has a 36-ounce removable water reservoir, simple controls for easy operation and an auto-off function that turns it off two hours after the last brew to conserve energy.

41% OFF

Whip up your favorite fried foods with a fraction of the fat and oil as well as other tasty dishes with this air fryer. It has a 5.5-quart basket with a coated ceramic nonstick surface that can cook up to 3 pounds of french fries or chicken wings in one cycle. It has seven preset cooking modes, including Bake, Reheat and

Dehydrate.

28% OFF

This powerful blender is perfect for making fruit and vegetable smoothies, creamy desserts, soups, sauces, milk, nut butter, alcoholic beverages and more. It has 10 speed settings for achieving different textures, a 64-ounce container and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades for breaking down tough ingredients.

52% OFF

With this coffee machine, you can make delicious hot beverages such as espresso and cappuccino and even iced coffee if you’re not into drinking it hot. It has six one-touch buttons for espresso, coffee, Americano, iced coffee, long brewing and steaming and an integrated grinder with 13 settings to achieve the perfect brew.

Best Amazon vacuum deals

10% OFF

A cordless vacuum cleaner is excellent for cleaning your home without worrying about interference from a pesky wire. This vacuum cleaner lets you clean every area of your home and features a large waste bin, a broad cleaning head and a tool for picking up pet hair.

28% OFF

The last thing you want is for your furniture to have nasty stains from pets or food, but accidents happen, so it’s essential to have a spot cleaner handy. This multipurpose cleaner is excellent for removing stains and lifting dirt, dust and debris from carpet and upholstery. It has a self-cleaning hose and a specialty crevice tool for getting to those nooks and crannies in your home and car interior.

25% OFF

We did extensive testing on this Roomba, using a range of debris on different surfaces, and it performed beautifully. In addition to a comprehensive three-stage cleaning system that sweeps up dust, dirt and debris (like pet hair) from wherever it hides, this model is also designed with a 20% larger battery to clean more at once. With smart-mapping technology, you can set a schedule or direct it to clean a mess immediately after it happens.

Best Amazon home decor and furniture deals

5% OFF

Relaxing at home never felt so good with this upholstered chaise lounge chair. It’s covered in high-quality linen fabric for a soft feel, and the backrest and armrests are upholstered for superior comfort. It’s built with a solid wood frame and can accommodate up to 400 pounds.

Best Amazon toys and game deals

$40 OFF COUPON

This remote-controlled car has large off-road wheels for fun in rugged terrain and a range of 250 feet. It can go as fast as 40 miles per hour, and the rechargeable battery offers 20 minutes of high-powered usage. Plus, it’s available in 14 stylish color schemes.

17% OFF

Teach your child the virtue of responsibility by gifting them this virtual pet they’ll have to feed and care for. These animals start off as babies, and as they get fed, they grow into adults and Super Bitzees. There are 15 animals to unlock., and Super Bitzees include outfits and fun games to play together. Each case comes with a Bitzee, a quick-start guide and three AA batteries.

50% OFF

Celebrate Pet Fest with this complete collectors pack that comes with 15 pet friends, including an armadillo, duck, guinea pig, bear, dog and more. With a ton of included accessories, little ones will have a blast customizing their tiny toys over and over. And don’t miss out on the addition of an extra special scannable friend, Ziza Glitterton the sparkly kitty.

50% OFF

Compete with friends to be the last top spinning with this elite warrior four-pack. It uses the Beyblade Burst top system, allowing kids to effortlessly load their tops in the launcher and easily pull the ripcord to start an epic battle.

50% OFF

This spring-action blaster brings intensity to any Nerf battle by firing five high-impact rounds as fast as 90 feet per second. It’s designed with a trigger lock for safety and a breech-load that holds all five rounds at once for convenience.

33% OFF

The fun doesn’t stop after the build is done, thanks to this Lego transformation vehicle. It’s two-sided and can be flipped by hand or set to flip when it hits a wall. Kids or adults can use the app to steer and control epic adventures.

43% OFF

Upgrade family game night with this new and improved game of Hedbanz that comes with electronic headbands that flash lights. Green means act out a scene, orange is for a question and blue is to give three clues.

38% OFF

Suit up and join your favorite Paw Patrol characters or create your own adventure using this backpack and role-play kit. It comes with everything needed for inspiration, including a working whistle, fold-out mission map, pretend pup treats and more.

50% OFF

Create an artistic 3D Hogwarts Castle with this complete kit that comes with 209 detailed punch-out pieces and step-by-step instructions. Don’t worry, you don’t need any glue or tools — just your imagination.

Best Amazon beauty deals

14% OFF

Hair removal doesn’t need to be painful, thanks to the sensitive-skin mode on this hair-removal tool. Users can treat both legs in less than five minutes using the lowest energy level, which is twice as fast as the previous model. Plus, its compact design is ideal for travel.

$119 OFF COUPON

The Dyson Airwrap is a premium hairstyling tool for curling, shaping and smoothing without extreme heat and is set to see its lowest price ever on Black Friday. The kit comes with re-engineered attachments, including barrels, brushes and a smoothing dryer, and the tool can be used on all kinds of hair types, lengths and styles.

44% OFF

Rejuvenate your skin and give it a healthy-looking glow with this snail-secretion filtrate. Mucin is the active ingredient in this serum and is a powerful agent for repairing and soothing damaged skin. It absorbs into the skin quickly and provides long-lasting hydration, and it’s extracted in a safe and environmentally friendly way without hurting snails.

33% OFF

Fashion meets function with this chic yet useful beauty fridge to keep your vitamin C from expiring, cool eye masks for depuffing or cold water for the middle of the night. It’s compact enough to sit on a makeup vanity or bring to a small dorm room.

Best Amazon fashion deals

20% OFF

This button-down shirt is perfect for warm and cool weather thanks to its lightweight design and soft linen fabric. It offers a relaxed fit for superior comfort, a patch pocket and a slightly tapered waist for a flattering look.

Best Amazon pet deals

25% OFF COUPON

Those with dogs suffering from digestive issues may be hard-pressed to find reliable and affordable treatment, making these snacks worth a look as a viable option and tasty treat for your furry companion. These chews promote intestinal health and can help treat diarrhea, gas and upset stomach.

Best Amazon sports and outdoors deals

UP TO 33% OFF

NFL football is back in full effect, and if you know a young fan, this downfield youth football is an excellent gift. It’s small enough for children to grip and throw and features your favorite NFL team logo and color scheme.

Best Amazon mattress and bedding deals

39% OFF

This soft microfiber comforter has 300 grams of fill and offers the soft feel and comfort of down without any feathers or allergenic elements. Its reversible design lets you switch up the color when you want, and the box-stitch design helps it retain its shape over time.

Do you need a Prime membership?

Unlike other major Amazon sales, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to everyone. Amazon sales, such as Prime Day and Prime Big Deals Day, are available only to Prime members. The main reason for Black Friday being open to everyone is because Black Friday is a major sale event for all retailers, meaning Amazon doesn’t want to limit shoppers to only Prime members.

How to find the best Amazon Black Friday deals

If you want to optimize your savings during the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can use a few strategies to find the best deals. For starters, we keep our daily page updated with the hottest deals, and our best Black Friday deals will be consistently updated from now until the end of the event on Cyber Monday (Nov. 27).

We also recommend browsing Amazon’s website daily and signing up for a Prime membership if you don’t have one. It’s not required for the Amazon Black Friday sale, but you’ll get exclusive offers, early access to the best deals and receive an email when the Black Friday sale ad drops.

Black Friday vs. Prime Day

The Amazon Black Friday sale is more popular than Prime Day because it’s open to everyone. However, each one has its strengths in terms of deals. Generally, you’ll accrue more savings shopping on Black Friday than Prime Day, mainly if you focus primarily on items such as toys, home decor and appliances. Prime Day offers better discounts on tech and gadgets, but you’ll also find excellent deals on those items on Black Friday.

How long do Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last?

The main Amazon Black Friday sale has started now and will run through Black Friday. But you can also expect to find terrific deals through Cyber Monday.

