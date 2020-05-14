Alton businesses weigh options as Madison County reopens

ALTON, IL – Even though, Madison County government wants to make a local decision separate from the state. Business owners are finding out they are bonded legally by the order the state has currently in place.

Saying you’re going to Fast Eddies Bon Air or Alton, Illinois is pretty much synonymous.

If you have been to the small town that sits just before the Missouri/Mississippi River split, you’ve probably had a taste of the fire blazed food.

Now that Madison County is starting to reopen, people are starting to wonder the next time they can get their hands on an Elwood.

“Right now, we’re scheduling June 1,” said Eddie Sholar, Fast Eddies Bon Air owner. “We’ll take the restrictions with what we can. You hear everything from 25% to a certain amount of people versus occupancy. We just want to get open and get back to work!”

Sholar is glad the county is back open, but limitations from the state are forcing him to keep his doors locked.

Still, he says customers can bet when he can reopen, it’ll be a guaranteed good time.

“It’s still going to be fun, live music, I mean we’re ready to go,” said Sholar.

In the meantime, the owner of Fast Eddies says he’s started on some renovations to keep busy.

Still, he’s had to furlough some 80 employees for the time being.

Meanwhile, across the town at Germania Brew Haus, Covid-19 restrictions have led to big business for them.

“We just hit our first 9,000 week and had our first 2,000 day,” said Joey Ciaramitaro. “So, we’re really excited.”

Even with their kitchen closed and beer taps shut off, they’ve received a record number of sales on coffee due to their impromptu drive-thru.

Therefore, even with Madison County opening up, employees say they plan on keep the drive-thru going until they figure out proper restrictions on the inside.

“We totally understand other businesses wanting to open up, but since we’re doing so well like this we’re going to stay like this for a while,” said Ciaramitaro.

As restrictions start to wind down, it appears in Alton, some businesses like Fast Eddies with state licenses will have no choice but to keep it slow.

“I get it, but I’m ready to go,” said Sholar. “Ready to get back being Fast Eddies!”