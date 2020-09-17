‘Alrighty then!’: Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on SNL

Actor Jim Carrey attends a special screening of “Sonic the Hedgehog” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Feb. 12, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – “Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden!” tweeted “Saturday Night Live.”

Carrey will play the former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee when the show returns Oct. 3 for its 46th season, NBC said Wednesday.

“There was some interest on his part, and then we responded, obviously, positively,” SNL producer Lorne Michaels told New York magazine’s Vulture. “But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He will give the part energy and strength, and hopefully, it’s funny.”

Though Carrey is not a regular SNL cast member, the “Mask” star has hosted the show several times.

Former SNL cast member Jason Sudekis has been known for portraying Biden most frequently. Woody Harrelson and John Mulaney have also taken on the role.

President Donald Trump has been played by actor Alec Baldwin since the show’s 42nd season in 2016.