Alligator found with two arrows in its side in Florida pond

by: Nexstar Media Wire

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A large alligator with two arrows impaled into its side in Lee County, Florida, has lead to an animal cruelty investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the injured alligator Tuesday at a pond in the back of a home in Fort Myers.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the gator had two arrows impaled into its side and a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.

The gator was safely removed from the pond by deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

If you know what happened to this alligator, call 1-800-780-TIPS.

