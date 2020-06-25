Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

All of Illinois moving into Phase 4 Friday; new mobile testing teams ready

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – All regions of Illinois are ready to move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan tomorrow, allowing 400,000 additional people to return to work.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during today’s press briefing that moving to Phase 4 this early was never a given. He says Illinois is ready to move forward when other states are moving

“I am not afraid to protect the people of Illinois by moving earlier phase if we see a surge. Ours will not be one of the states that takes no action in response to a return to the peak,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker also said he won’t hesitate to move a region back to a different phase if the metrics start to rise.

Illinois is seeing marked declines in cases, deaths, case positivity and COVID-related hospitalizations. State health officials also say the efforts by residents to wear masks and social distance helped reach the next phase of the reopening plan.

The state also reached a testing milestone, surpassing 30,000 tests in one day. As more businesses open back up, the state is preparing with an aggressive approach to meet the demands of a more open economy.

The state is launching mobile community testing teams that will move throughout the state to mitigate and suppress outbreaks.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular