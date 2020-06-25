All of Illinois moving into Phase 4 Friday; new mobile testing teams ready

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – All regions of Illinois are ready to move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan tomorrow, allowing 400,000 additional people to return to work.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during today’s press briefing that moving to Phase 4 this early was never a given. He says Illinois is ready to move forward when other states are moving

“I am not afraid to protect the people of Illinois by moving earlier phase if we see a surge. Ours will not be one of the states that takes no action in response to a return to the peak,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker also said he won’t hesitate to move a region back to a different phase if the metrics start to rise.

Illinois is seeing marked declines in cases, deaths, case positivity and COVID-related hospitalizations. State health officials also say the efforts by residents to wear masks and social distance helped reach the next phase of the reopening plan.

The state also reached a testing milestone, surpassing 30,000 tests in one day. As more businesses open back up, the state is preparing with an aggressive approach to meet the demands of a more open economy.

The state is launching mobile community testing teams that will move throughout the state to mitigate and suppress outbreaks.