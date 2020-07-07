Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

All Florida school districts must reopen campuses next month, Dept. of Education says

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All brick and mortar schools in Florida must reopen in August and provide “the full panoply of services,” the state’s Department of Education announced Monday.

An emergency order signed by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said that “upon reopening in August, all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students,” with advice from state and local health departments.

Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis had previously unveiled the state’s plans and recommendations to reopen schools.

According to the order signed by Corcoran on Monday, school districts must have a monitoring system in place to make sure students are not falling behind in their studies and are making adequate progress, and that data must be shared regularly with Florida DOE.

The schools must also provide all services required by law “so that families who wish to educate their children in a brick and mortar school have the opportunity to do so.” Those services include in-person instruction, and specialized instruction and services for students with IEPs (individualized education program), along with English-language learners.

The news comes following the announcement that Hillsborough County schools have extended the deadline for parent responses to reopening plans.

The Department of Education states that the order is temporary and only for the fall semester.

Full emergency order:

The Department of Education has also put together a presentation that breaks down the information in the emergency order.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Popular