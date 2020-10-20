Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

All 62 residents of Kansas nursing home test positive for coronavirus

News

by: KSN News and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The health department in Norton, Kansas announced Monday that an outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred in a privately-owned nursing home called The Andbe Home.

All 62 residents at the nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus — out of the 62 residents 10 have died, one is hospitalized, and the remaining 51 residents are being treated at the facility.

The Norton County Health Department shared news of this outbreak on its Facebook page.

The Norton County Health Department has been working with The Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to contain this outbreak.

The health department says “steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.”

As of Monday night, there have been 70,268 cases and 859 deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Kansas, Johns Hopkins University reports.

