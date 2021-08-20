Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

All 5th-grade classes at Florida school going virtual over numerous COVID cases, quarantined students

News

by: Heather Monahan, WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An elementary school in Glades County is shifting all of its fifth-grade classes to virtual learning due to what the district calls a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students.

Glades County Schools announced the move to virtual learning on Facebook on Thursday evening. According to the announcement, virtual learning will start Monday for fifth-grade students at West Glades Elementary School. They are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this might create for your families,” the district said. “It is very important for us to keep students as safe as possible.”

The post from the district did not say exactly how many students have tested positive for COVID nor how many are quarantined.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Hillsborough County Schools reported 2,231 total cases of COVID in the school district. A total of 12,312 students and staff members — or 5.13% of the district — are required to isolate because they are either COVID-positive or have been exposed to the virus, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Hillsborough voted Wednesday to approve a mask mandate in the district with a limited medical exemption for an opt-out that parents could request.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories