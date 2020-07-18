Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27

by: Laura Morrison

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Aldi is yet another retailer choosing to make masks mandatory for all its customers nationwide to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, July 27, the grocery store is requiring all of its customers, along with its employees (who already wear them) to don face coverings while shopping.

“The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority,” the store said in a press release.

The store also said that those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask still have the option to pick up groceries curbside or have them delivered, depending on the location.

In Ohio, as of Friday night, masks are required in about 60 percent of the state in most public spaces, but are not required everywhere (as seen in the video above).

Cuyahoga County officials continue to urge face masks amid coronavirus

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

