Aldi recalls Wawona-brand bagged peaches

The FDA has released the following:

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections potentially linked to bagged peaches sold at ALDI stores in multiple states. The peaches are in Wawona-brand 2-pound, clear plastic bags sold in ALDI stores from June 1, 2020 until present. Based on information collected from ill persons, CDC has identified bagged peaches from ALDI stores as a likely source of Salmonella Enteritidis infections. As of August 19, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 68 cases across 9 states.

FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing to determine the full scope of product distribution and source of contamination. More information will be shared when it is available.

As of August 19, 2020, ALDI has voluntarily recalled all of Wawona-brand bagged peaches from select ALDI stores in multiple states and is continuing to participate in FDA investigation efforts to determine the source of contamination.

Recommendations

Advice for consumers, restaurants, and retailers: Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores in multiple states. Consumers who purchased Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores from June 1, 2020 to present and may still have them in their house should not eat the peaches and should throw them away. Consumers who purchased Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores from June 1, 2020 to present and froze them should throw them away.

Consumers who purchased bagged peaches from ALDI stores from June 1, 2020 to present and cannot identify the brand, should throw the peaches away.

FDA recommends that anyone who received Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the produce to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.

Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection should contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Suppliers and Distributors: Suppliers, distributors and others in the supply chain should not use, ship or sell Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI. Suppliers and distributors that re-packaged Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI from June 1, 2020 to present should use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and storage areas that may have come into contact with Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores. If there has been potential cross contamination or mixing of peaches from other sources with these products, then comingled products should be discarded.

Investigation Update

August 19, 2020

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteriditis infections. State officials from the Minnesota Department of Health reportedExternal Link Disclaimer that many of the people sick with the same strain of Salmonella Enteritidis, confirmed by Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), had purchased Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI prior to becoming ill.

In response to FDA investigators, ALDI reported to FDA that potentially affected bagged peaches were shipped to CT, IA, IL, KY, MA, MI, MN, ND, NH, NY, OH, RI, SD, VT, WI, and WV. ALDI also reported to FDA that the sole supplier of the bagged peaches to stores reported by cases during the timeframe of interest was Wawona Packing Company, LLC. FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing to identify the source of this outbreak and to determine if potentially contaminated product has been shipped to additional retailers.

Product Images

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

U.S. Distribution Map of Recalled Peaches

This map includes confirmed distribution information from companies; products could have been further distributed and sent to additional retailers and states.

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 68

Hospitalizations: 14

Deaths: 0

Last Illness Onset Date: August 3, 2020

States with Cases: IA, MD, MI, MN, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WI

Product Distribution*: CT, IA, IL, KY, MA, MI, MN, ND, NH, NY, OH, RI, SD, VT, WI, WV

*Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states