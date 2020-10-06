Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Alaska added to Chicago travel order, 2 states removed; Indiana now on warning list

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Health officials in Chicago updated the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday. Alaska has been added. Georgia and Texas were removed.

Health officials also list Indiana at a warning level.

According to the city’s website

Indiana is seeing a daily case average of over 15 cases/100k/day. To allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state, it has been added to a warning list. If Indiana is unable to bring down the daily case average in the next week, they will be added to the quarantine list. Chicago residents are strongly advised to not travel to Indiana.

The full list now includes: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

More information on the city’s website.

