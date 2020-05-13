Listen Now
Alabama principal posts funny video on how he feels about coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Drew Taylor and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama high school principal wanted to express his feelings about the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how he did it.

“I want to sing a song that gives you hope. I want to sing a song that gives you joy,” Childersburg High School Principal Quentin Lee said in a YouTube video. “I want to sing you a song that lets you know how I’ve been feeling during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

To the tune of “Amazing Grace” played on a keyboard, Lee intermittently began screaming in contrast with the music.

The video has been viewed more than 1,000 times.

Lee said he hopes his “original” song “touches your heart.”

