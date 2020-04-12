Listen Now
Rollye James

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Air France flight stopped in Republic of Congo after gunshot

News

by: LOUIS OKAMBA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) —

Air France confirms that it had to postpone a flight from the Republic of Congo after the jet was damaged on Sunday by a bullet fired by a gendarme.

The incident happened at the airport in Pointe Noire, the country’s second largest city, said Air France in a statement. An Airbus A330 was damaged and was unable to make a flight repatriating French citizens because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The flight was postponed for 24 hours so that a replacement airplane can arrive to carry out the flight, said the airline.

The gendarme who fired a shot that pierced the sheet metal of the plane, was arrested and it being held in custody, according to an airport official who insisted on anonymity because of lack of authorization to speak about the incident.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories