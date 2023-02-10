GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about a text scam involving the SNAP EBT Card.

The text message claims their SNAP EBT Card has been locked and includes a phone number to call for help.

The Attorney General’s Office is warning residents not to respond to these messages because they could give scammers access to the funds on their card.

Residents are reminded not to share their EBT PIN with anyone outside of their household, to check their EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges, to change their pin regularly and not to click on or respond to unsolicited text messages.

