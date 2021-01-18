Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

After allergic reactions at 1 clinic, California pauses use of large batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

News

by: Nouran Salahieh/KTLA,

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) —  After several people had apparent allergic reactions at one California clinic, state health officials on Sunday told providers across the state to pause administering doses from one COVID-19 vaccine lot that arrived from Moderna.

The move, made “out of an extreme abundance of caution,” means that 330,000 doses distributed to 287 providers across the state can’t be used amid an already slow vaccine rollout.

“A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic,” California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said.

Officials said fewer than 10 people needed medical attention over the span of 24 hours, but didn’t clarify what their allergic reactions were.

“All appeared to be experiencing a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period – a type of adverse event that the CDC reports some people have experienced when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” state health officials said in a news release.

The reactions are under investigation.

Meanwhile, providers were told to use doses from other available vaccine inventory until the investigation is complete. The pause applies only to one lot that came from Moderna, and not all the vaccine doses from the company.

The 330,000 doses of the affected lot arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12 and were distributed across the state.

Health officials reminded residents that risk of a serious adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is very small, and the expected rate of anaphylaxis is about 1 in 100,000.

“The state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to this lot,” officials said.

The clinic that had the allergic reactions switched to another lot of Moderna vaccine after closing for a few hours, according to the state. Official’s didn’t disclose the clinic’s name or location.

The manufacturer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are reviewing the lot and related medical information.

In a recommendation letter sent to providers Sunday, the state health department said it recognizes the extremely limited supply of vaccine, but added that there were no immediate replacement doses available during the pause.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular