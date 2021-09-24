Afghan evacuee accused of sexually assaulting children at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin

News

Refugee accused of strangling his spouse in separate incident

Bahrullah Noori, 20, left, and Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32. (Dane County Sheriff’s Office)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two Afghan evacuees face criminal charges stemming from separate incidents at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Wednesday.

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is accused of using force to engage in a sexual act with a minor. He also faces three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, one of which also alleges the use of force.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said all of the accusers were younger than 16, and all were at least four years younger than Noori.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, allegedly strangled and suffocated his spouse on Sept. 7. He’s charged with assault.

Noori and Imaad are behind bars at the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wisconsin. They were arraigned Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker.

If convicted, Noori faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the use-of-force charges and a maximum sentence of 15 years on the other two charges.

Imaad faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to a news release, investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort McCoy Police Department resulted in charges against both men.

Fort McCoy is currently housing 12,700 Afghan refugees, which is just under its capacity of 13,000. After four weeks, many will soon leave for resettlement, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

