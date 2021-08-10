Affordable food deal called ‘Feeding Frenzy’ returns to Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois State Fair will kick off on Thursday in Springfield, Illinois.

It will run through August 22, and there’s a plan to make the food more affordable.

The fair is offering special discounts called a “Feeding Frenzy.” Vendors will reduce the prices on select menu items. Then the theme from “Jaws” will play 15 minutes before the discounts begin and 15 minutes before it ends.

The specials will happen each day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Below is a list of the vendors participating in the “Feeding Frenzy” promotion.

Cajun Booth

Charlie Cheese & Sons LLC

Colemans Consession

Cullers French Fry LLC

Downey Concession

Filia’s Place

Fried What!

Giovannis Pizza

Home Run Grill

Kandymellons

Karhliker Enterprises

Manna Foods

Red Barn Concession

S.C. Concession

Schneider’s Elephant Ears

Sissy’s Concession

Taft’s Inc.

Tiki Tea

Two Buds One Joint Griddle

Whisk Me Away