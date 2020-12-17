Actress reveals past of self-harm to help show others there’s a path out

News

by: Marni Hughes and Kacey Montoya/KTLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNationNow) — From Lady Gaga to Demi Lovato, many stars have said they have a history of self-harm.

Their stories have made it possible for others to get help and overcome mental issues that led to what’s known as cutting.

A popular actress and a doctor are teaming up to erase the stigma surrounding mental health by sharing their private and painful personal experiences.

Actress Michelle Borth and a Brentwood, California, doctor started “Roll Up Your Sleeve” — a movement dedicated to helping those who suffer the physical scars from mental illness including self-harm, drug abuse and suicide attempts, NewsNation affiliate KTLA-TV reported.

Dr. Barent Walsh joined NewsNation to discuss self-harm and ways to help people who may be struggling.

Walsh recommends anyone in crisis or struggling with self-injury contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for more information and assistance. You can call Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255) or go to their website.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.

