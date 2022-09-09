AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.

Abbott said since the start of the operation, there have been more than 302,600 migrant apprehensions and more than 19,700 criminal arrests, with more than 17,200 felony charges reported.

“Texas has also bused over 7,900 migrants to our nation’s capital since April and over 2,200 migrants to New York City since August 5. Since last Wednesday, more than 300 migrants from Texas have arrived in Chicago,” Abbott said in a statement.

The mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, declared a public health emergency in response to the thousands of migrants arriving in the nation’s capital by bus from Arizona and Texas.

The emergency declaration in the district allows the city to establish an office to provide services to the incoming migrants with a $10 million investment.