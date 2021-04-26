A complete list of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. After reading the story about former Bears great, and Super Bowl Champion Steve "Mongo" McMichael being diagnosed with ALS, Bob asked Dr. Most about the debilitating disease and its link to football. Dr. Most said the players who spend at least five years in the NFL have a much higher incidence of not only ALS, but also CTE and Alzheimer's. Later on, the doctor answered questions from listeners about COVID-19 vaccines, and also shared his thoughts on some of the new CDC guidelines.

