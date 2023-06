Andrew Wold was expected at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport this morning to pay the $395 fine assessed by the City of Davenport for the collapse of The Davenport building on May 28. Wold did not make an appearance, but was represented by his attorney, Alexander Johnson. Johnson pled guilty on behalf of his client and paid the fine.

The building is currently being demolished by the D.W. Zinser Company out of Walford Iowa. The permit was issued on June 8 and expires on December 7, 2023.