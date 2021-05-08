90-year-old driver rescued after car plunges off cliff, into Lake Erie

News

by: Melissa Reid,

Posted: / Updated:

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Bodycam video was rolling in Ohio as police were called to the scene of a car that had driven off a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Thursday.

“The driver went straight over the embankment, which is a 40-foot drop,” said Lt. Tom Henry with the Willowick Fire Department.

Henry was amongst the first on scene.

“The patient was awake, alerting and talking. But it was going to be a challenging extraction,” said Henry.

That’s because the car landed on the driver’s side, and the 90-year-old-driver was still inside.

“The car was right on the shoreline of Lake Erie. As we were actually extracting him from the car, the waves were crashing at our feet,” said Henry.

Henry says mutual aid crews from Eastlake and Wickliffe were called in for the use of their technical rescue team to help remove the driver from the car. Seven firefighters then carried the elderly man back up the 40-foot steep embankment.

Firefighters say the driver was taken by LifeFlight to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, treated and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular