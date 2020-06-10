Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

9-month-old Chicago infant died of COVID-19 related pneumonia, medical examiner says

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The death of a 9-month-old Chicago infant in March was due, in part, to the novel coronavirus, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Wednesday.

Joseph Myles, who family said had a history of a cold and cough, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital on March 23.

The ME’s office confirmed the baby died as a result of viral pneumonia due to coronavirus NL-63 and COVID-19 infection. The manner of death is natural.

The death of the infant was further investigated following conflicting results from two post-mortem nasopharyngeal swabs. The first swab, administered at the hospital, detected the presence of COVID-19, while the second swab administered at the ME’s office did not.

The swabs, as well as lung and laryngeal tissue samples, were set to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“On June 5, 2020, the CDC informed the Medical Examiner’s Office that there was molecular evidence of COVID-19 in the lungs but not the larynx,” the ME’s office said in a statement.

When the infant’s death was first announced in March, Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said: “If you haven’t been paying attention maybe this is your wake up call.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular