9 arrested for trespassing at Denver Police Training Academy

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say nine people were arrested Tuesday night for trespassing at the department’s training academy.

A piece of plywood now covers up a hole made in the chain link fence police say the group used to trespass and deface signs.

According to DPD, officers observed a small group of people trespassing around 9:30 p.m. Because of recent anti-police protests, the academy was under surveillance when officers say the group broke in.

Video surveillance captured the alleged crimes. Officers’ quick intervention prevented any further potential damage, according to DPD.

“If Denver residents have concerns and/or ideas about the future of policing in Denver, we encourage them to contact us and engage in productive dialogue,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “However, reckless efforts to harm people and property in our city are inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Police have not explained the group’s motive behind the property crime, but Denver Police Division Chief of Patrol Ron Thomas said they carried tools that suggest express intent to damage property.

Police buildings have been the targets of protesters both in Colorado and around the country since the death of George Floyd.

“Certainly we think they were going to damage the building and maybe occupy the property as has been suggested at some of the other demonstrations that have taken place,” Division Chief Thomas said.

Two of the nine people arrested were juveniles. One person who was arrested is still being booked and no booking photo is available at this time.

Those arrested:

1. Jonathan Vogel (11/18/2001) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3) & Possession of Burglary Tools (F5)

2. Juvenile – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3) & Possession of Burglary Tools (F5)

3. Rosemary Rianoshek (12/02/2000) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

4. Janette Steedley (05/04/1984) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

5. Richard Gonzales (09/03/1989) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

6. Christina Gatlin (08/28/1991) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

7. Benjamin Behrman (09/25/1999) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

8. Juvenile – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass

9. Lukas Leatham-Simbeck (08/11/2001) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass

DPD said it is investigating whether additional outstanding suspects were involved in this incident.