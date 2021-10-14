70-year-old arrested after refusing to leave daughter’s side at Florida hospital

News

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 70-year-old former Ohio deputy was arrested and banned from a Florida hospital after refusing to leave her daughter’s bedside.

According to an arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Amber Savage refused to leave UF Health North on Oct. 4 after visiting hours ended.

Savage’s daughter was recovering from surgery at the time.

Savage said she understood why police were called to issue a trespass warning, but “stated she would have to be removed by force.”

The report said Savage, a 20-year retired deputy with Ohio’s Stark County Sheriff’s Office, was cooperative when placed under arrest but refused to leave the hospital “on the principle that if something happen[ed] to her daughter, she was forced to leave her side.”

She was banned from the property for one year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular