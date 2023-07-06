UPDATE (8:01 p.m.)– Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Chance Barlow confirmed that several dogs were found on a boat moored near the Peoria Riverplex on Wednesday.

Barlow, whose department is the primary law enforcement agency on the Illinois River, said a call came in around 5:30 p.m. and the boat was pulled around 7:50 p.m.

One of the dogs was dead; six others were listed in bad condition. They taken to Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) for treatment.

The boat is a 32-foot Cabin Cruiser with the anchor down. No one was on the boat except for the dogs.

______________________________________________________

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed that multiple dogs were located in a boat in the Illinois River near the Peoria Riverplex Wednesday.

According to Sollberger, there were seven dogs in the abandoned boat. One was dead and the other six were in bad condition.

He said the exact breed of dog is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.