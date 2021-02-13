7 DIY Valentine’s Day gift ideas

(KTVX) — Finding the perfect gift for the one you love can be a tough task, especially when your special person deserves the world.

Here is a list of DIY gift ideas that will hopefully surprise your partner and have them amazed by your creativity.

Pottery Go to your local thrift store or superstore and purchase a glass vase or plate. It doesn’t matter how it looks. Go home, mix baking soda with any color of paint and apply it to the piece.

This will give the glass object the illusion of being ceramic. The gift can then be used for home decor, holding flowers or just tying your home together.

‘Open When’ Envelopes This is a rather sentimental gift which truly emphasizes the importance of communication.

This cheap and unique gift only requires a pen and an abundance of papers and envelopes. You then create notes for every possible occasion that comes to mind and then present them in a unified fashion to your partner. TIP: Spice up your letters with fun pictures of you and your partner to make the notes more intimate.

Ideas for occasions:

“Open when” you’re feeling sad.

“Open when” you just watched a funny movie.

“Open when” you miss me.

“Open when” you need motivation.

Pull-Out Photo Album Create a tender pull-out album for a loved one this season. (Photo courtesy of ohsnapsmile.com)

According to Country Living, a pull-out album is an idea worth investing in.

Step 1: Cut an 8 1/2″W × 14″L piece of heavy card stock to a width of 2 13/16.” Using a ruler and a pencil, measure and mark the card stock crosswise, every 2 13/16 inches.

Step 2: Fold the card stock at the first mark, creasing it with a bone folder to get a precise line. At the next mark, fold and crease the card stock in the opposite direction. Continue the accordion folds for the remaining marks, then erase the marks.

Step 3: Position the folded card stock on a flat surface so that it’s as shown, left — with the topmost fold facing you. Cut five images into two-inch squares, then center one on each card-stock square and adhere with spray mount. Allow 10 minutes of drying time.

Step 4: Fit your folded card stock in the box. If you’d like, hot-glue the backside of the bottom square to the inside bottom of the box, and let dry another 10 minutes. For a finishing touch, use hot glue to adhere a loop of ribbon to the top back edge of the top square, and let dry for five minutes. And just like that, you’ve got a “scrapbook” that’s the very picture of fun.

Scratch-Off Card

A creative way to show your partner you love them is by crafting a DIY scratch-off card. This is very easy to do and only requires a card, soap, paint and a white crayon.

First, create your card and write out the “prizes” you intend to give, then coat them with a white crayon. This will protect the ‘prizes’ from being damaged by the “scratch-off” layer. Now mix your paint with some dish soap. Once you have done that, apply the mixture to ‘prizes’ you want hidden.

And there you have it — a fun DIY scratch off card for your loved one.

Tree of life on canvas

This is a unique way to bring plant life into your partner’s world. All you need is a canvas, jute cord, moss and a hot glue gun.

To start off, you roll random strands of jute cord onto your canvas and glue them down. Then you add moss to the parts of your tree you deem fit and you’re done. You have a quick, easy and very unique gift.

Valentine’s Day gift basket

This DIY is for anyone who wants to get really crafty. Creating a fun Valentine’s Day basket will definitely have your partner swoon. There are many ways to go about a Valentine’s Day gift basket, but this is a bit different. When you are done crafting your basket, consider focusing on your partner’s five senses: touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste, then buying small gifts to match it all.

Touch: Something cuddly like a stuffed animal/socks/blanket

Sight: Photos of you two

Hearing: Include your favorite songs

Smell: Favorite perfume, lotion

Taste: Treats your partner enjoys

Burn a CD

Let’s go back to the 2000s and bring back burning CDs. Your partner will love the idea of you going out of your way to create an intimate playlist that is only meant for the two of you. You can learn how to create your own personalized CD for the win in the video below.