6-foot fence to be installed in front of Capitol building

News

by: Brittany Flowers

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WNS)– A 6-foot fence will be set up in front of the Capitol building Friday in preparation for protests expected ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Vice-Chair of Capitol Commission John Truscott told 6 New Tuesday night that the Michigan State Police worked with Capitol staff on safety measures that should be taken in the event of demonstrations.

The fence will cover the front of the building, as there is already construction fencing in the back.

Tuesday afternoon Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced he sent an official request to Governor Gretchen Whitmer asking her to call on the Michigan National Guard ahead of the planned armed protest in the event of violence.

Michigan State Police and Lansing Police began increasing their visible presence in the downtown area on Monday and plan to continue to do so through Inauguration Day.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular