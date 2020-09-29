Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

500,000 sharks might have to die to fight COVID-19, advocacy group says

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken on May 8, 2006, sharks are seen swimming during a shark-seeing tour three miles from the Haleiwa, Hawaii, town on the North Shore of Oahu. (AP Photo/Hugh E. Gentry)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The path to a coronavirus vaccine could decimate the shark population because of an oil called squalene.

Shark Allies, a nonprofit group that advocates against overfishing of sharks, recently released an estimate of how many sharks would have to die to produce enough of the oil—which is already used in certain flu vaccines—to serve people worldwide.

In flu shots, about 10 mg of squalene is added to produce a more effective immune response, according to World Health Organization.

The livers of sharks are mostly made of squalene and the animals use the oils to help regulate their buoyancy, Oceana says. The organization reports sharks that live in deeper waters have more oil in their livers. This makes deep-sea sharks a target.

Aside from flu shots, squalene can also be found in cosmetic products from anti-aging cream to lip gloss. The compound can also be found in other sources, like humans, animals and plants.

“Squalene made from shark liver oil is used most commonly, because it is cheap to obtain and easy to come by, not because it is more effective than other sources,” Shark Allies’ Change.org petition reads.

Shark Allies says an estimated 2.7-3 million sharks are already killed each year, and that this number could grow exponentially to produce COVID-19 vaccines. The group estimates about 3,000 sharks would be required to produce 1 ton of squalene.

The Change.org petition continues: “In a nutshell, exploiting sharks for a key vaccine ingredient that can be derived from more sustainable and reliable non-animal alternatives is a detrimental and destructive approach.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular