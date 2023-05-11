(KTXL) — A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Northern California Thursday afternoon around 4:19 p.m., with the shaking felt across the northern half of the state, including the Pacific coast and parts of the Bay Area, as well as parts of the state of Nevada.

Preliminary readings had the quake at 5.7 magnitude, but the USGS website later updated its reading to 5.5.

The quake struck less than a mile from the Earth’s surface near the southern half of Lake Almanor, about 120 miles directly northeast of Sacramento, according to the USGS.

No major damages have been reported, but earthquakes of this size “can potentially damage structures near the epicenter,” said the California Geological Survey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat related to the California earthquake.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said that it was “working with local first responders to evaluate any damage and render aid to the impacted communities,” and that people in the area “should prepare for aftershocks and check on vulnerable neighbors.”

The California Highway Patrol said that the earthquake caused a disruption at the agency’s Chico dispatch center, and that 911 lines are currently down. The agency said that people in the region should call 530-332-1200 to report emergencies.

After the original earthquake, several aftershocks were registered in the same region, with the strongest being 3.0 magnitude, according to the USGS.