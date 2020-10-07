5.3-magnitude quake in open water shakes Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck in open water Wednesday was felt in several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred 42 miles (67 kilometers) east-southeast of Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands at a relatively shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers).

Erik Ackerson, spokesman for the Virgin Islands’ emergency management agency, told The Associated Press that no damage hasd been reported by midafternoon.

“It was a nice rolling shake,” he said.

The USGS notes that Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands are located between the North American and Caribbean plates, which have caused large earthquakes and deadly tsunamis.

