4 states added to Chicago’s travel order

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Health officials in the city of Chicago have added four more states to the emergency travel order.

Kentucky, Wyoming, Texas and Nevada have been added to the list that now includes 23 states.

The full list is: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

More information on the city’s website.

On Monday, the city announced it was preparing to relax restrictions on indoor activities later this week. Starting Thursday, capacity limits on businesses including bars, restaurants, gyms and “non-essential” retailers will increase from 25 percent to 40 percent, up to a maximum of 50 people.

In addition to capacity limits of bars and restaurants increasing to 40 percent, they will now be allowed to serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 1 a.m.

But there are new rules for bar and restaurant customers as well, who will now be expected to wear masks whenever they are not “actively eating or drinking.”

