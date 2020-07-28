Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

4 more states added to Chicago’s emergency quarantine travel order

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago announced Tuesday it has added four more states to its emergency travel order.

The Chicago Department of Public Health now lists Wisconsin, Missouri, North Dakota, and Nebraska as part of the order. The order was put in place to due coronavirus concerns.

Starting Friday, July 31, travelers entering or returning to Chicago from these states must quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state

There are now 22 states on the list: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Essential workers and individuals who are commuting from Wisconsin to Chicago for the purpose of work will be exempt.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular