Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

3 major companies announce updated mask policies

News

by: Michael Scheidt,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald’s sign along Interstate 40/85 in Burlington, N.C. McDonald’s sales improved throughout the second quarter, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, as markets reopened globally, but the fast food giant still faces a bumpy recovery. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Starbucks, McDonald’s and Home Depot have all announced changes to their mask policies as the U.S. sees another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Starbucks now “strongly recommends” customers wear face masks in stores, even if they are vaccinated. Some stores will also require masks if local laws mandate it. (You can learn more about the changes at Starbucks here.)

McDonald’s is also making changes, reports Reuters. The fast food chain is requiring customers in “areas with high or substantial transmission” to start wearing face coverings again.

That new rule applies to vaccinated customers and unvaccinated customers. Unvaccinated customers were already required to wear a face covering, per CDC guidelines.

Home Depot recently made changes to its mask policy:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., beginning August 2, we’ll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one.

Walmart and Target recently announced similar changes, requiring employees to mask up.

The Centers for Disease Control is providing a way for the public to see the COVID-19 spread in their area.

Along with that, the CDC continues to push for the public to wear masks when “in public indoor settings.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories