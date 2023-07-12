HIGHLAND, Ill. – Several people were killed and injured early Wednesday morning after a Greyhound bus slammed into three big rigs parked near a rest stop. The crash happened on I-70 westbound near the Silver Lake Rest Stop. Greyhound officials confirmed that the bus was en route to St. Louis from Indianapolis.

Illinois State Police shared that the bus was on I-70 west when just before 2:00 a.m., it hit three big rigs that were parked on the shoulder right before the rest area.

Authorities said three people were killed, and 14 others were hurt. All the injuries and fatalities were from the bus crash.

Four of those injured were taken by helicopter to the hospital and the other ten were taken by ground ambulance. None of the big rig drivers was hurt. I-70 westbound in that area was closed for a while after the crash.

Illinois State Police officials told FOX 2 that at this point it’s unclear why the bus hit the semis.

Greyhound did issue a statement earlier in the wake of this tragedy.

It reads in part, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time.”

David Cherno was the driver in one of the big rigs that was hit by the bus. He also told FOX 2 that he was sleeping when all of a sudden the bus hit his rig and he was thrown through the air.

Once he realized what had happened and that he was not seriously hurt, he jumped out to help the other passengers.

David said he used the fire extinguisher from his rig to put out a fire that was starting in the tires of the bus. Then he helped rescue several passengers from the bus including a pregnant woman.

I-70 west in the crash area finally reopened about 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.