2nd man arrested for throwing East Nashville house party

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second man wanted by Metro police for throwing an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people earlier this month has been arrested.

Christopher “Shi” Eubank, 40, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on three counts of violating health orders.

Warrants were issued Aug. 11 for the arrests of Eubank and Jeffrey Mathews for hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people, not requiring social distancing and not requiring masks.

The charges were filed after videos circulated on social media showing a party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Jeffrey Mathews (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Mathews, 36, surrendered to police the night the warrants were issued, investigators said. Days later, Mathews entered a guilty plea to one count of violating an emergency order, which resulted in a punishment of eight hours of “COVID-19 related” public service work and three months of unsupervised probation.

With Eubank still sought by Metro police, pictures were posted on social media Aug. 14 that appeared to show him at the Sturgis rally in South Dakota. Earlier this week, he posted additional photos that were reportedly taken in Mexico.

Online records show Eubank was booked into the Metro jail around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he would face additional charges.

(Photo: Submitted)

