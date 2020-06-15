Listen Now
$275 million going to help low-income Illinoisans with rent, food, and more

News

by: Julie Lau

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces $275 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) programs, while visiting Belleville,Illinois on Monday, June 15, 2020. Effective immediately, eligible Illinois residents and families can apply to receive assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine and other essential household services impacted by COVID-19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker was in Belleville today to announce additional funds for families impacted by COVID-19.

Speaking outside of the community interfaith pantry on West Main Street the governor said $275 million will be available for Illinoisans who need help with food, rent, utilities, medicine, and other household payments.

The funding includes an additional $90 million dollars allocated through the CARES Act. It allows the state to increase eligibility for the low-income home energy assistance program and the community services block grant program.

“These two programs put hundreds of dollars, on average, into the hands of low-income households and families that need them the most,” said Gov. Pritzker. “We’re doing all that we can to make it as easy as possible for our residents to get help when they need it and that’s for many people, right now.”

Illinois residents needing emergency relief can click this link to see if you’re eligible for assistance.

