Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

260 sick at camp: CDC says children susceptible to COVID-19

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details a large coronavirus outbreak at an overnight camp in Georgia that resulted in 260 sick campers and staffers. Researchers say this seems to indicate children are susceptible to COVID-19 and have the ability to spread it.

According to the report, the camp in question, which took place at the end of June, had staff wear masks but did not require campers utilize face coverings. The report attendees stayed in cabins and took part in both indoor and outdoor activities.

A teenage staff member was the first person to get sick. The staffer left the camp and tested positive the next day. At that point, officials started the process of closing the camp and requested everyone who attended be tested for coronavirus.

The CDC says nearly 600 people attended the camp. Of the 344 people whose test results were reviewed by the CDC, 260 (76%) were positive.

The report says the attack rate was 44% — and even higher for children aged 6-10 years (51%).

“These findings demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 spread efficiently in a youth-centric overnight setting, resulting in high attack rates among persons in all age groups, despite efforts by camp officials to implement most recommended strategies to prevent transmission,” the report details.

The document goes on to read, “this investigation adds to the body of evidence demonstrating that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, contrary to early reports (5,6), might play an important role in transmission.”

The report says it’s likely regular singing and cheering contributed to the transmission.

The CDC urges the use of cloth masks and physical distancing to minimize transmission in group settings.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular