Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Tracy Bloom and Courtney Friel and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Performers open the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda on Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, California. (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. (KTLA) – The 132nd Rose Parade has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Associations said in a statement that it will be unable to host the annual New Year’s Day event on Jan. 1, 2021, because of “restrictions and guidelines” imposed by California’s phased reopening plan.

“l know that I speak on behalf of our 935 volunteer members, and the hundreds of thousands in our community for which the Rose Parade is an annual tradition, when I say we will miss the joy of coming together and the making of memories,” Bob Miller, the association’s 2021 president, said in the statement. “But know that we will not miss this opportunity to celebrate a New Year and healthy new beginnings on January 1, 2021.”

This is the first time the parade has been canceled since World War II.

Plans for the annual Rose Bowl, which is slated to be a semifinal game for the College Football Playoffs, will continue, according to the statement.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular