Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will be postponed, says IOC member

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A member of the International Olympic Committee told USA TODAY that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be postponed until 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” veteran committee member Dick Pound told the paper on Monday.

The details will be worked out within the next four weeks, according to the report.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said he would make a decision on whether or not to postpone the games over the next four weeks.

Over the weekend, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees said they would not be sending a delegation of athletes to the games, and Australia, Germany, Brazil and Norway urged IOC to postpone the games.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular