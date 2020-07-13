Listen Now
2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

Runners start the Bank of America Chicago on Marathon Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The City of Chicago and event organizers have announced that the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Full details of the cancellation are available by clicking here.

