MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KTVI) – Two pilots were ejected from an aircraft at an Illinois airport at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The pilots, who ejected from an F-15 fighter aircraft, are possibly injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The incident happened on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County.

EMS was on the scene.

This is a developing story.