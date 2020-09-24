Watch Live: 2 officers shot in Louisville during protests

News

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  (NewsNation Now) — At least two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky during protests reacting to the Breonna Taylor case announcement, MetroSafe confirmed to NewsNation.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

It’s not clear if it happened during the protests and no other details were immediately released.

The Louisville Metro Police Department livestreamed part of their police response on Facebook.

“Officer down” and “shots fired” can be heard in the video.

Warning: the video below may be graphic for some viewers.

Protests are currently going on in Louisville after all three police officers were cleared of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor. A curfew of 9 p.m. EST is being enforced.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

